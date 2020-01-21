Garmin Tactix Delta features a Kill Switch and Jumpmaster for high-altitude drops

Garmin has created a new tactical smartwatch in the form of the Garmin Tactix Delta, offering a multisport GPS smartwatch built to military standards (MIL-STD-810), with a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens and diamond-like carbon coated bezel. The tactical smartwatch is now available from $900 and includes stealth mode which disables storing and sharing of your location and a kill switch that erases all user memory.

The Garmin Tactix Delta is the fourth generation smartwatch in the tactical range and features a 1.4 inch round display, on device storage, Garmin PayT and new Garmin wearable features like PaceProT and Power Manager. “Form meets function with the new ruggedly designed tactix Delta including knurled buttons that are easy to press, even with gloves, combined with specialized tactical features like Jumpmaster mode, waypoint projection, dual-position GPS and more,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Tactix Delta multisport watch is mission ready and proves that professional gear can also be a great statement piece.”

“Tested to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810), the rugged yet sophisticated design features a large 1.4” display that’s 36% larger than previous Tactix models. This smartwatch features a look to fit your lifestyle with a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens, black DLC-coated steel bezel and black PVD-coated steel rear cover.”

Features of the Garmin Tactix Delta tactical smartwatch include :

– Easily switch between daytime view and nighttime view with a screen that can be read by night vision goggles.

– Jumpmaster feature works to calculate high-altitude release points according to military guidelines and helps to navigate you to your objective once you’ve jumped.

– Easily sync your location with others by seeing both the universal transverse mercator (UTM) and military grid reference system (MGRS) on the same screen.

– Enable stealth mode to stop storing and sharing your GPS position and disable wireless connectivity and communication.

– If security becomes an issue, the kill switch wipes the device of all user memory.

– Set and save remote geo positions to be used later for navigation.

Source: Garmin

