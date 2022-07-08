If you use rulers on a daily basis or need to upgrade your existing measuring stick, you might be interested in the T3 scale aluminum metal ruler set which comprises of three rulers that combine to form a triangular design held together with magnets.

Each ruler features a different scale, allowing you to decide which to use depending on the project. Gently switching to either side of the T-rulers, you can easily measure with the right scale. T3 is an ultimate ruler for architects and interior designers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $23 or £17 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“T3- The three in one ruler, with more scales and functions that allows higher flexibility to your work. The beauty lies in its simple design with much enhanced details. Standard Y-shape scale ruler usually contains 6 scales, which may not be useful enough for professional design. These rulers, sometimes, are either too big to be carried around, or too small that the measurement cannot be read properly. T³ pinpoints all the problems and provide 12 scales, which can be split into 3 separate rulers, every detail in T³ is enhanced to provide better user experience.”

If the T3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the T3 scale aluminum metal ruler project play the promotional video below.

“Our concept of T3 comes from Tower Crane – an agile machinery that offers amazing lifting capability. We see geometry in the crane, more than just a physical triangular structure. These three-line shapes are often seen in architectural design as they provide strength and stability. T3 is designed in a way that a symmetrical triangle can be formed through using 3 of its individual triangular ruler, such design allows each T-ruler to carry 4 scales/graduations. With the built-in precise magnetics, T3 looks no different from standard ruler, but it provides much more functions. T3 is a never-before-seen creative measurement tool.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the scale aluminium metal ruler, jump over to the official T3 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

