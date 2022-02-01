Phi Ruler Golden Ratio ruler set design tools

Designers, creatives and artists may be interested in a new golden ratio ruler set created by designer Ming Lo and now available as the Phi Ruler via Kickstarter. Building on the design of the original golden ratio ruler the latest iteration is available in 3 different sizes in both clear and coloured finishes, allowing you to select the perfect design tool for your needs. Created for designers of any level the unique ruler allows you to draw using the Fibonacci golden ratio, which is based on the Fibonacci number range.

“Marked on the phi ruler, the golden ratio grid lines are designed for harmony design creation. We can sketch any linear lines, shapes and forms. This implies mathematics, product design, interior and architecture.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the design project from roughly $11 or £8 (depending on current exchange rates).

Phi Ruler Golden Ratio ruler set

“The Phi Ruler was first launched on Kickstarter in 2019 and we were so grateful that we had more than 900 backers supporting our project and delivered worldwide. Last year, we were honored to achieve the Golden Pin Design Award 2021 and we had several crowdfunding campaigns in Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. In these 2 years, we received many great comments and feedback from our customers – they wish to have a transparent version for beginners to sketch. So, here we are to introduce our Phi Ruler 2.0 Inspiring Version.”

If the Phi Ruler crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Phi Ruler golden ratio grid project checkout the promotional video below.

“The golden ratio is a common mathematical ratio equal to 1.618 to create harmony and structure. It is easy to be observed in nature i.e. ferns, flowers, seashells, even hurricanes. It’s also believed that the Golden Ratio has been in use for at least 4,000 years (or even earlier) in human art, design, and architecture, from the Pyramids in Giza to the Parthenon in Athens; from Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel to Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

Nowadays, the golden ratio helps designers to organize better art composition and inter-layout spaces on a proportional and calculated design, which are widely applied on posters, printed adv., UI & UX design, website design and logo design etc.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the golden ratio grid, jump over to the official Phi Ruler crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals