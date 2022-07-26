Ghostron Traisia electric guitar designed using the golden ratio

The musicians at Doocts based in Tokyo, Japan have designed a new ergonomic electric guitar in the form of the Ghostron Traisia. The new electric guitar features no complex features or novelties and “its true beauty is in its simplicity” says its creators. Designed using the golden ratio the guitar measures 38.7 inches or 984 mm in length and has a width of 13.5 inches or 342 mm and weighs 7.7lbs or 3.5kg. Available in a wide variety of different colors and finishes the electric guitar is available with a choice of pickguard and pickup covers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1837 or £1531 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Trasia is a beautifully simple ergonomically designed electric guitar that was finally made possible by the collaboration of a Japanese design company and a quality Japanese craftsman. The Traisia was created after a painstaking study and careful analysis of the playing postures and statistical habits of over 100 guitarists. The resulting ergonomic design ensures maximum playability at all times, whether seated or in a standing position. The contours, placement of controls, and body balance have all been carefully calculated to ensure ease of use and comfort for the duration.”

Ghostron Traisia electric guitar

If the Ghostron Traisia campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Ghostron Traisia ergonomic electric guitar project review the promotional video below.

“The golden ratio is a mathematical ratio. It is commonly found in nature, and when used in a design, it fosters a sense of harmony as well as organic and natural-looking compositions that are aesthetically pleasing to the eye. At Ghostron Trasia, we have applied the use of the golden ratio to many aspects of our design in the process of pursuing natural beauty. The Ghostron Traisia design was, at the same time, also inspired by many existing guitars that have been loved for many years.”

Source : Kickstarter

