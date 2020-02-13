T-Mobile drops the Google Pixel 4 to $400

T-Mobile has dropped the price of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones and the handsets now start at just $400, it is not clear how long this lower price will be available.

The Pixel 4 is now available for $400 with T-Mobile and the Pixel 4 XL is now available for $500, T-Mobile have dropped the price of the Pixel 4 by $400 and the Pixel 4 XL by $400.

As a reminder the Pixel 4 comes with a 5.7 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution and the Pixel 4 XL comes with a 6.3 inch display with a QHD+ resolution.

Both handsets are powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, there are two storage options, 64GB and 128GB. They also come with a front facing 8 megapixel camera plus a 12 megapixel camera with Dual Pixel Focus and a 16 megapixel camera on the back.

You can find out more details about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on T-Mobile at these reduced prices at the link below.

Source T-Mobile (1), (2), Android Police

