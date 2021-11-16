T-Mobile 5G now covers 200 million people in the USA

T-Mobile has announced that its 5G now covers 200 million people nationwide in the USA, this is for the company’s Ultra Capacity 5G.

The company has said that it has reached its goal of covering 200 million people in the USA ahead of its schedule.

“We’re delivering game changing Ultra Capacity 5G to people across the country at an unprecedented pace, putting us in a network leadership position with a two-year head start on the competition. And that gap is only getting wider as we speed up,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Only T-Mobile is delivering a 5G network capable of truly transforming the smartphone experience – 5G’s first killer app – and that’s just the beginning. With Ultra Capacity 5G nationwide, we’re unleashing innovators across the country to build new 5G applications that will change the world.”

The secret to T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G – the 5G that delivers super-fast speeds to a lot of people – is mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum. When other U.S. operators went all in on millimeter wave (mmWave), T-Mobile executed a multi-band spectrum strategy using low-band Extended Range to blanket the country and Ultra Capacity to bring fast 5G speeds to the maximum number of people – now covering 200 million (100x more people than Verizon’s Ultra Wideband) with plans to reach 300 million people (more than 90% of Americans) in the next two years.

