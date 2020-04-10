Free Synology VPN Plus licenses now available

To aid small businesses and employees currently working from home, Synology is making available its VPN Plus ficenses free until September 30th 2020. Existing and new owners of Synology’s RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac wireless routers will be able to obtain VPN Plus Client VPN Access and Site-to-Site VPN licenses for free. All licenses are perpetual and do not expire or require additional costs after September 2020.

Synology explaisn that “remote connectivity shouldn’t be difficult, even for the entire office. VPN Plus transforms your Synology Router into a powerful VPN server, designed to be easy to set up and manage. Support your company’s remote workforce with secure access to internal resources, no matter where they are at”.

“We have seen many businesses rushing to adopt VPN solutions in order to set up an infrastructure to enable a remote workforce. Over the past two months, we have seen a five-fold increase in VPN Plus license purchases,” said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. “As the situation continues to develop in unprecedented ways, we understand that many are uncertain of how to maintain business continuity. Synology is offering VPN Plus licenses for free in an effort to help businesses resume operations remotely.”

for more information on the free VPN Plus licences available until September 30th, 2020 jump over to the official Synology website via the link below.

Source : VPN : Synology

