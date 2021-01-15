Synology Ultra-compact RackStation RS1221+ and RS1221RP+ introduced

Synology has unveiled new additions to its range of ultra-compact RackStation Systems this week, introducing the new RackStation RS1221+ and RS1221RP+. The new systems are the first Synology RackStation series units built around the AMD Ryzen V1500B processor.

Compared to their predecessor, the RackStation RS1221+ and RS1221RP+ deliver 3.6X higher compute performance, 3.8X random read IOPS at 108K, and 2.3x higher sequential write performance at 1,147 MB/s. This translates to faster performance in data management and backup tasks and allows businesses to scale to higher numbers of concurrent users and services while maintaining a high performance output.

“The RS1221+/RS1221RP+, at only 30 to 38 centimeters deep, is built for space-sensitive deployments. Boasting over 100K 4K random read IOPS and 2,315 MB/s sequential read1, the RS1221+/RS1221RP+ is equipped to handle heavy workloads in data-intensive environments. The RS1221RP+ additionally features an extra level of protection with redundant power supplies.”

“The RS1221+ and RP+ units are designed for the small-business sector, and indeed, “small” they are,” said Michael Wang, Synology Product Manager. “These units not only pack in a huge leap forward in performance, but do it at a modest depth for 2U units in their class. What’s more, for businesses who require higher availability, the RP+ version is equipped with dual power supplies for redundancy and added reliability.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Synology website by following the link below.

Source : Synology

