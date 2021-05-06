SyncArp MIDI Arpeggiator hits Kickstarter

Musicians in the market for a hardware MIDI arpeggiator might be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign for the SyncArp, which is now underway on Kickstarter. The SyncArp will break up to 10 simultaneously played notes into an arpeggio. You can hold arpeggiated chords, add notes to them in real time, and transpose them.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $198 or £267 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SyncArp campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the SyncArp MIDI Arpeggiator project watch the promotional video below.

“The SyncArp is a powerful hardware MIDI arpeggiator with an intuitive hands-on interface. It offers real-time control over multiple parameters in order to create outstanding arpeggiation possibilities.The SyncArp will sync to an external MIDI clock signal through either of its MIDI-in ports. It will also happily provide an internal clock. The SyncArp can be a fantastic complement to any desktop synthesizer setup. It can also be an awesome pal to any keyboard with Local Control off. All SyncArp functions can also be controlled via MIDI CC if so desired.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the MIDI Arpeggiator, jump over to the official SyncArp crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

