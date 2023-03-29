Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED console unveiled

Nintendo has released images of its new Zelda themed Nintendo Switch OLED console that will be available next month as part of the reveal for the new Zelda game Tears of the Kingdom. Development of the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild is now complete and Nintendo has released a new gameplay teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the highly anticipated game, check it out embedded below.

Nintendo has also released images of its new Nintendo Switch OLED console which will launch with the new Tears of the Kingdom game which is now available to preorder and will be officially launching on May 12, 2023. The Nintendo Switch OLED console full be available to purchase a little earlier from April 28 priced at $360 although will not include the Zelda game which will need to be purchased separately.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – Switch OLED

“Get an introduction to Link’s new abilities in this gameplay demonstration of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presented by series producer, Eiji Aonuma. An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch system. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination.”

“In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?”

Source : Nintendo





