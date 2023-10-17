SwifDoo PDF Review: Your All-in-One Solution for PDF Needs

Introduction

PDF is a versatile and open standard file format that lets people present and exchange documents quickly and reliably on different OS. They are universally compatible and provide graphic integrity, convenience, security, multiple dimensions, and more advantages.

If you have a PDF file in hand, you can use a reliable and all-around PDF tool like SwifDoo PDF. It has a user-friendly interface that helps perform multiple functions for all PDF-related activities. SwifDoo PDF even lets you remove watermark from PDF.

This article explores the SwifDoo PDF’s top-notch features and functions with price subscription plans to give you an overview of the PDF program. Let’s dive in for quicker insights.

SwifDoo PDF: An Overview

SwifDoo PDF is a feature-rich software that allows users to read, edit, and manage documents in the popular PDF format. It provides an extensive toolkit to handle different PDF-related tasks like editing, converting, merging, compressing, annotating, and electronically signing PDFs. Using this easy-to-use PDF creator software, users can easily create high-quality reports or presentations by adding their own content and graphics to a document.

SwifDoo PDF lets you convert PDF documents into other formats like Word, Excel, PPT, CAD, TXT, and HTML and enables you to rotate pages within the documents. You can even merge multiple pages into a single file without trouble. SwifDoo PDF’s advanced search feature makes it easy to find specific text within large files in no time. Professionals who work remotely or need quick access to documentation while on the go can sign digital documents for higher convenience.

SwifDoo PDF Features and Functions

SwifDoo PDF is the ultimate solution to your PDF documents. Here’s all it does to access, edit, and manage your PDFs.

Edit PDF

While changing the text in a PDF can be challenging, SwifDoo PDF is a powerful PDF editor that can help you effortlessly edit and annotate your PDFs. It saves the trouble and enables editing text in a PDF directly.

Offers four edit modes to write on PDF files: block, line, paragraph, and object

Edit existing text by adding text or text boxes

Helps add and delete text from PDF

Enables searching and replacing a word to fix all typos

Supports changing PDF font size, style, and color of the text like Word document

Helps add link to PDF to improve document readability

Add or customize the PDF background by uploading images or changing the color

Insert and edit photos (changing the rotation, transparency, and image size) wherever desired

Convert PDF

SwifDoo PDF automates PDF conversions for all your requirements. Regardless of the format you want to convert your document to/from, SwifDoo does every conversion of different desired formats readily while maintaining the formatting.

Processes non-editable PDFs

Convert PDFs to Word, Excel, TXT, and other formats

Converts images to different formats like JPG, BMP, HEIC, PNG, and ICO

Helps create a PDF from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, DWG, DXF, HTML, TXT, XPS, Markdown, and PDF/A

Creates images out of files such as converting Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to JPG, PNG, TIF, or BMP

Converts multiple target files simultaneously to improve your workflow and productivity greatly

Annotate PDF

SwifDoo PDF has a complete package of PDF annotation tools. It lets you add various types of PDF comments (for clarification and readability) to make the text clearer and more readable with integrated and ready-to-use annotation tools and techniques.

Offers built-in annotation tools that encourage collaboration

It helps make your PDF presentations more expressive and engaging

It lets you highlight a PDF with two types of highlighters: either highlight a selected text or a drawn rectangular area

Change the color of the highlighter or remove highlights in a breeze

It lets you mark up a PDF and add shapes, freehand lines, arrows, and straight lines

Supports changing the color, line thickness, or opacity of the drawings

It lets you create and upload stamp images and customize them with names, dates, and times

SwifDoo PDF enables you to add notes to a PDF, add text, underline text, strikethrough text, and highlight text to provide immediate and visual feedback

It allows you to modify the font color, size, and capacity of comments as needed

Merge PDF

SwifDoo PDF is a robust PDF merger and splitter that helps simplify a document’s management by combining or separating PDFs in one click for easier workflow, saving more disk space.

Merges multiple PDF files into one document for file distribution and archiving

Splits PDF pages to make PDF smaller by trimming unnecessary content

Separate a long PDF into multiple files without losing quality and information

Batch-split PDF documents

Compress PDF

SwifDoo PDF is a safe and intuitive PDF file size reducer that lets you optimize and compress the PDF file size without quality loss for more effortless transfer.

Reduces PDF file size flexibly to share them

It offers three compression levels: low, medium, and high

Batch-compress multiple files to improve efficiency

Optimize the file size of various PDFs with one click

Compress Office documents like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or JPG files to shrink the file size of multiple formats

Add Digital Signature

E-signatures can ensure information privacy and flexibility, provide authenticity, and save you time. SwifDoo PDF is also an easy electronic signature maker to sign your PDF files anytime on the go. It lets you create and add electronic signatures to your PDF documents with legal validity.

Helps create a legally binding e-sign by handwriting using a trackpad, mouse, or pointing device to write or draw a signature on the screen

Adjust the pen’s thickness for signature

It lets you remove signatures from PDFs with a tap

Creates a PDF signature image by making a sign online or signing your name on paper and adding photos to PC to add them to PDFs

Adds an e-signature to sign a PDF

Types your name as an e-sign

Offers over 200 font styles in the system font library

Protect PDF

SwifDoo PDF is a reliable PDF protector with different security options to ensure PDF information’s safety. It is a practical and convenient solution to ensure PDF accessibility during a failure.

Adds extra protection layers to PDFs

Adds passwords to a PDF and specify the desired actions

Encrypts a PDF with an open password

Protects PDFs from unauthorized viewing

Set permission passwords to lock the PDFs from editing, copying, printing, and annotating

Add and customize watermarks to PDFs to increase file security

Flatten all fillable form fields and merge multiple PDF layers

SwifDoo PDF Pricing and Plan

SwifDoo PDF lets new users avail of a 15-day free trial to access all features whether or not they register. Users can utilize the software’s functionalities like editing, merging, compression, conversion, protection, digital signatures, and more within the trial period. Registered users can even check the remaining days of their trial period.

Once the trial period ends, users can purchase the subscription plan to continue with SwifDoo PDF’s supreme functions. Feel free to pick any plan that best fits your requirements. All the plans give access to all SwifDoo PDF features.

Subscription Plans Price Subscription Salient Features Monthly Plan USD 20/month 1 end device per plan

Free upgrade service and tech support Quarterly Plan (3-Month Contract) USD 16/month

(Billed Quarterly USD 48) 1 end device per plan

Free upgrade service and tech support Annual Plan USD 5.57/month (Billed Annually USD 69) 2 end devices per plan

Free upgrade service and tech support 2-Year Plan (24-Month Contract) USD 3.3/month 2 end devices per plan

Free upgrade service and tech support Perpetual License (1 PC) USD 103.2 (One-time fee) 1 end device per plan

Lifetime free upgrades and tech support Perpetual License (2 PC) USD 151.1 (One-time fee) 2 end devices per plan

Lifetime free upgrades and tech support

SwifDoo PDF: System Requirements

SwifDoo PDF works seamlessly on Windows PCs. Ensure having the appropriate system (hardware) requirements to use the software hassle-free.

OS: Windows PC 11, 10, 8, 7, and XP (32 and 64 bits)

Processor: 1 GHz processor or above

Hard Drive Space: 150 MB or more

RAM: 1 GB RAM or higher

Summary

SwifDoo PDF is a feature-packed software that allows users to read, edit, and manage documents in the popular PDF format. The program provides a comprehensive toolkit for handling all kinds of PDF-related tasks, such as editing, converting, merging, compressing, annotating, and signing PDFs.

With SwifDoo PDF, users can easily create high-quality reports or presentations by adding their own content and graphics to a document.

It is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a full-featured tool for editing and managing their PDF files efficiently. It supports several functions beyond just reading documents that cater perfectly to busy professionals looking for convenient ways to modify important files without sacrificing quality or flexibility in their day-to-day workflows.

SwifDoo PDF Giveaway

If you find this article helpful, share it on any social media with #SwifDooPDFgiveaway before December 31st, you will get the quarterly plan of SwifDoo PDF for free. Send the screenshot to skylly[at]swifdoo. com to claim the license!



