SVE 2022 750hp Xtreme Off Road Chevy Colorado Debuts

Specialty Vehicle Engineering is an aftermarket company known for making extremely powerful trucks based on Chevrolet offerings. Its latest truck is the 2022 750HP Xtreme Off Road. The company plans to make only 50 units based on the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2.

Each truck is powered by a 5.3 liter V-8 that is supercharged to produce 750 horsepower and 600 pound-foot of torque. The V-8 engine utilizes a blueprinted L83 aluminum block that is computer balanced and uses a forged twisted steel crankshaft, forged H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, and ported high flow cylinder heads.

The truck uses a centrifugal supercharger utilizing an eight-rib belt drive system and an upgraded high and low-pressure fuel system. High-flow fuel injectors, high-efficiency air-to-water intercooler, and custom exhaust round out the package. The truck also features a suspension lift, custom wheels and tires, unique graphics, and a bed headache rack. The brakes are upgraded, utilizing six-piston front calipers and 13.6-inch vented rotors. Pricing for the truck is reportedly somewhere around $80,000 plus the cost of the donor truck.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals