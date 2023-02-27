Survey: Millennials could be more addicted to gaming than Gen Zers

It’s official. According to a recent survey done by ExpressVPN, millennials are more addicted to gaming than their Gen Z counterparts. This might come as a surprise for some, considering the widespread belief that Gen Zers are perpetually on their smartphones.

Based on their findings, the virtual network provider and cybersecurity company found that gamers in their 30s and 40s are more likely to play video games daily than those in their 20s. It also found that more millennials have admitted to spending a whole day gaming each week compared to Gen Zers. Tangentially, millennials are more likely to spend their evenings gaming, too.

Though it’s unclear why this might be the case, it’s easy to assume they use gaming to unwind after a particularly stressful week or day at work.

However, what’s most problematic about this finding is that millennials have also admitted that they continue to game late into the night despite knowing that it could disrupt their sleep or interfere with other responsibilities they might have. In addition to this, millennials revealed that they’re willing to spend anywhere between 50 to 100 USD on a single in-game purchase, with some saying that they’re ready to fork out more than 100 USD if necessary.

Considering that millennials generally have more working experience than Gen Zers, it’s also likely that they’ve got more disposable income than their younger peers.

The survey also revealed some interesting trends around the different attitudes of gamers depending on their gender. For one, men are generally more emotionally invested in gaming than women. 72 percent of those surveyed revealed that they lost interest in the hobbies that they used to enjoy because of their involvement in different games. More men than women also revealed that they experience feelings of anxiousness, boredom, and sadness whenever they cannot play their favorite games.

In terms of the games themselves, men prefer action-packed genres and first-person shooter games like Call of Duty and FIFA. This also aligns with the finding that men tend to view video games as a bonding activity between friends and a way of meeting new people. Women, on the other hand, prefer single-player games and view gaming as a means of unwinding and entertainment. Interestingly enough, though, women also love playing Call of Duty.

Habits aside, most gamers ExpressVPN surveyed were united in one thing: Their love for retro games. The study found that 79 percent of those surveyed love playing games like Super Mario Bros, Tetris, and Pac-Man, taking the top spot. For many gamers, the simple storyline, graphics, and nostalgia of older games are enough to lure them in. There’s also a possibility that many of the millennials who responded played these games in their youth, which could explain why they gravitate towards them more.

Finally, the study looked at the devices used for gaming. 70 percent of those who responded shared that their smartphones are their preferred gaming device. Consoles like a Playstation or Xbox and PCs come second and third, respectively.

To summarize, study has revealed some interesting findings around the differences in behavior and habits amongst millennials and Gen Z gamers. Such findings could influence the way that video game producers market their products and understand their consumers.





