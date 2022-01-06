Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE arrives from $730

If you have been waiting for the 4G LTE version of Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 tablet, you’ll be pleased to know that this week Microsoft has announced its arrival pricing the new Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE from the $730. Offering up to 11 hours of battery life with connectivity using advanced 4G LTE connectivity the tablet can be preloaded with either Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 or Windows 10 depending on your preference.

Surface Go 3 options and pricing

Microsoft now offers 4 different configurations depending on your connectivity and hardware needs :

Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y supported by 4GB RAM and equipped with 64GB eMMC storage for $400

Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y supported by 8GB RAM and equipped with 128GB SSD for $550

Intel Core i3-10100Y supported by 8GB RAM and equipped with 128GB SSD for $630

Intel Core i3-10100Y supported by 8GB RAM and equipped with 128GB SSD + 4G LTE for $730

“The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is optimized for digital pen and touch, plus a faster Intel Core processor, all-day battery, tablet-to-laptop versatility, and built-in Microsoft security, and with optional LTE Advanced.¹ Now available in a choice of two colors, Matte Black and Platinum.”

Source : Microsoft : Liliputing

