Super Retro Champ cartridge console and Street Fighter II Champion Edition Micro Player

My Arcade has created a new games console that is capable of playing both Sega Genesis (MegaDrive) and SNES cartridges provide an easy way to play those classic retro games on a portable small screen device. The Super Retro Champ console is the successor to My Arcade’s award-winning Retro Champ. The Super Retro Champ features a 7-inch screen and a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 5 hours of play time.

“The Super Retro Champ enables retro-enthusiasts to enjoy their SNES, Super Famicom, and Genesis/Mega Drive cartridges from a single console. Taking a note from its predecessor, the Super Retro Champ includes a built-in cartridge cleaning kit. Retro gamers can play the Super Retro Champ in handheld mode or use the 2 included wireless gamepads to play in tabletop and TV mode. An HDMI® output allows users to enjoy their classic games from the comfort of their couch.”

In addition to the retro console My Arcade has also partnered with Capcom to create a collectible Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Micro Player. “This officially-licensed cabinet comes equipped with My Arcade’s patent pending CO-VS™ technology, allowing players to connect two Micro Players for intense head-to-head competition. Standing at 7” tall with a 3.5” screen, the Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Micro Player is a 1/10th scale replica of the original 1992 arcade cabinet. It features unique button/joystick switches and a widened control panel to accommodate the traditional six-button layout of the original arcade. The packaging and cabinet will showcase artwork inspired by the original arcade cabinet as is customary for the Micro Player line.” The Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Micro Player will be priced at $50.

Expect the Super Retro Champ games console to be made available later this year priced at around $110. As soon as more information is released on availability we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source: Gizmodo : GamaSutra : Liliputing

