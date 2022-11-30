New Super Mario Bros film trailer released

Nintendo and Illumination have released a new trailer for the upcoming new Super Mario Bros film that will be premiering throughout the United States from April 7, 2023 and throughout Japan a little later on April 28, 2023. The film stars Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, and also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Super Mario Bros film trailer

The Super Mario Bros. is a computer animated, adventure, comedy film for the whole gfamily to enjoy.

“Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru).”

“The Super Mario Bros Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.”

Source : Nintendo





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals