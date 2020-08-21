Summer Sales: Windows 10 Pro with $9.14 and Office 2016 Pro with $22.10

Sponsored:

September is coming! U2key launched a new round of promotions at the end of August. If you haven’t bought a new software key for your computer for a long time, then participating in U2key’s promotional activities is your best choice. Users can buy the software they want at low prices on our website. At the same time, on the basis of low prices, we also launched a discount coupon campaign, so that all users can buy the best software at the least price.

With discount coupon GD, you can get 42% discount to buy Windows 10 Pro at $9.14. With discount coupon GDS can get 33% discount to buy Office 2016 Pro at $22.10. What are you waiting for? Come and buy it!

Extra 42% OFF Discount Code for some specific products : GD

Windows 10 Home OEM KEY $8.69

Windows 10 Professional OEM Key $9.14

Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Retail Key $31.78

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Pro Key Pack $28.41

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Key Pack $42.62

Microsoft Office 2016 Home and Student Key $20.45

Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key $28.99

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Home & Student Key Pack $23.94

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key Pack $29.57

Extra 33% OFF Discount Code for Office 2016 Pro : GDS

Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus Retail Key $22.10

Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 PC Key $20.39

Microsoft Visio Professional 2019 PC Key $28.80

Microsoft Project Professional 2019 PC Key $28.13

Microsoft Project Professional 2016 PC Key $20.39

Extra 10% OFF Discount Code for the following products : GDK

Kaspersky Internet Security 1 Pc 1 Year – Global $26.99

Kaspersky Internet Security 1 Pc 2 Years – Global $26.99

Kaspersky Internet Security 5 Device 1 Year – Global $28.98

Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal 3 Devices 1 Year – Global $40.41

Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal 5 Devices 1 Year – Global $44.99

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) $28.70

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) $39.56

AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) $28.79

AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) $39.56

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (1 Year for 2 PC) $14.39

Popular game recommendations：

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition XBOX LIVE Digital Key Global $36.35

Far Cry New Dawn Standard Edition Xbox One Digital Code GLOBAL $19.99

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One Digital Code GLOBAL $27.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition XBOX LIVE Digital Code Global $25.99

Anthem Origin CD Key GLOBAL $12.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Digital Code $1.42

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Standard Edition Xbox One Digital Code $17.50

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe XBOX LIVE Key XBOX ONE GLOBAL $23.50

Any questions please contact U2KEY livechat, 24h online.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals