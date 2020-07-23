SULA Glasses uses light therapy to help you relax, sleep and regenerate

If you suffer from insomnia and experience trouble trying to sleep, relax or feel tired, you may be interested in a new Indigogo campaign for the light therapy SULA Glasses. The new wearable has been specifically designed to help improve your sleep patterns by blocking bluelight and boosting your energy. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the integrated technology in the SULA Glasses.

Early bird pledges are now available from €69 offering a 46% saving off the recommended retail price. “Our modern digital lifestyles have enriched our lives in many ways. But it has its downside and sleep is one of its biggest victims.”

“The SULA glasses and app work together to help you improve your sleep. The glasses deliver light therapy while the app tells you when is the optimal time for a light therapy session. Resetting and synchronising your circadian rhythm so you get the best possible sleep. “

“We created SULA to be discrete, easy-to-use and most importantly, effective. The first light therapy wearable that combines style and comfort with the effectiveness of light therapy. Our modern digital lifestyles have enriched our lives in many ways. But it has its downside and sleep is one of its biggest victims.”

“SULA uses top tier proprietary technology to help you regain control of your sleep. All in a discrete, stylish and beautifully designed product. SULA uses research backed light therapy to reset and synchronize your body clock (circadian rhythm) with your lifestyle demands.”

Source : Indiegogo

