S.M.S.L SU-9 Pro DAC with ES9039PRO decoding chip $500

S.M.S.L have introduced its new SU-9 Pro DAC this month making it available priced at $500. The SU-9 Pro is equipped with an 8-channel, ES9039PRO decoding chip from ESS Technology together with a new CK-03 jitter processing circuit. Featuring integrated shielding and low-noise power processing, the improving the SU-9 Pro DAC offers users power efficiency, bringing a lower power consumption, thanks to the specially designed discrete component linear regulated power supply.

It has the highest performance commercial DAC chip in the form of the new ES9039PRO and is one of the most affordable DACs capable of fully unfolding and natively decoding MQA files.

SU-9 Pro DAC

“When the analog sound is converted to a digital signal, time blurring will occur, blurring transient signals over time. As a result, our ears cannot tell where a single sound comes from, the comparison between recorded music and “live performances” is unremarkable!. MQA can eliminate this distortion and create a true 3D sound field, which is different from any sound you have ever heard.”

“Once the blur in the recording Is removed, MQA will use what we call a “musical origamiMprocess,Cleverly makes this large resolution file easy to manage and can compatible with any service or playback device. SMSL went with the fastest XMOS chipset that will handle incoming USB signals, it is the famous newest 3rd generation XU-316, a true 32-bit USB solution, supports DoP and Native DSD, PCM supports up to 768kHz, DSD supports up to DSD512! Furthermore, it fully supports MQA and MQA-CD, and will let you stream songs in Master/HiFi quality. The SU-9 Pro supports all the standard Bluetooth codecs, including AAC, SBC, aptX, aptX-HD, and LDAC, the Bluetooth range is impressive and more than capable of uninterrupted playback.”

Source : S.M.S.L



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals