Street Fighter 6 officially launches June 2, 2023

During the recent Game Awards 2022 event Capcom has been confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is now available to preorder and will be officially launching during the middle of next year. With a Street Fighter 6 release date set for June 2, 2023. Obviously preorder in early will provide you with a few bonuses including Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken. To learn more about what you can expect from the latest Street Fighter game in the franchise jump over to the official PlayStation blog where Andy Wong from Capcom reveals more details.

“Street Fighter 6 is officially available for pre-order! Put your tray tables up, fasten your seatbelts, and get ready to learn more about the single-player immersive mode, World Tour, along with four more characters from the diverse international roster.”

Street Fighter 6

“We previously revealed more information on World Tour a few months ago, but we’re ready to update your itinerary with another look. As magnificent as the bustling Metro City is, your travels will take you all around the world to glimpses of specific locations such as a beach in Jamaica, an arena in Italy, and a festival in France. There may even be a Master in each of these locations who can’t wait to meet you.”

“You will learn Special Moves from these Masters to incorporate into your avatar’s custom move set. You can also mix and match Special Moves from different Masters, meaning your avatar can throw out a Hadoken, a Sonic Boom, perform a Spinning Bird Kick, and a Yoga Flame, all in the same match as long as they’re using different inputs.”

Source : Capcom





