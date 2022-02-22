Street Fighter 6 confirmed by Capcom

Capcom has this week confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is currently under development with a quick teaser released at the Capcom Pro Tour Finals. The latest Street Fighter game has been rumored for some time but is now official and was unveiled at the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter 5 tournament after a countdown timer was added to its website proximately a week ago. The competition was won by Kawano Chan, who defeated Street Fighter legend Diago Umehara in the highly anticipated final.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 follows on from the previously released game released back in 2016 which received a number of updates since its launch adding new characters, gameplay enhancements and stages for players to enjoy. Capcom followed up by releasing both Champion and Arcade additions in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Check out the quick teaser video below for a glimpse at what you can expect.

As soon more information is released for Street Fighter 6 by Capcom we will keep you up to speed as always. If you’d like to get prepared for the launch of the new game the latest game in the franchise is below:

“Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! This new version includes all content (excluding Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes and Capcom Pro Tour DLC) from both the original release and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Champion Edition adds each character, stage and other content that released after Arcade Edition and with the release of this new version. In total: 40 characters, 34 stages, over 200 costumes – all action-packed into one knockout edition! READY? FIGHT!”

Source : Capcom

