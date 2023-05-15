Street Fighter 6 PS vs Xbox demos tested

If you are interested in learning more about the new Capcom game Street Fighter 6 and how the demos play out on the various different PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have released a new video providing an overview and testing out the demos on the different consoles both current generation and old.

Street Fighter 6 will officially launch next month and will be available to play from June 2, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC systems via Steam.

“The evolution of fighting games starts with our traditional Fighting Ground, and then we’re turning the genre on its head with World Tour and Battle Hub for a total of three modes where anyone can play to their liking. No one starts off as a champion. You get there step by step, punch by punch. Take up the challenge and bring your game to the next level.”

Street Fighter 6

“Capcom transitions the Street Fighter franchise onto its excellent in-house RE Engine, so how does it look across consoles old and new? Tom checks out the recently released demo running on current and last-generation PlayStation consoles, plus there’s a look at Xbox Series consoles too. Specs and performance may change with the final game – but this is how the game’s shaping up via Capcom’s own public-facing demo code.”

Source : Capcom





