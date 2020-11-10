Elgato and Pipeline announce partnership to aid streamers and creators

Coarsair Elgato and Pipeline’s new partnership to offer Streamer Starter Kits including a twelve-month Pipeline membership and three Elgato products. The partnership will also see the launch of the Pipeline x CORSAIR Streamer Scholarship Program, a first-of-its-kind support system which will help amateur content creators go full-time, with financial support as well as new studio gear from CORSAIR and Elgato.

The Elgato and Pipeline Streamer Starter Kit :

– The Streamer Starter Kit (Elgato Wave:1, Stream Deck Mini, Ring Light, and 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership) is immediately available for 549.99 USD.

– A standalone 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership deal is also available for 299.99 USD.

– The Streamer Scholarship Program will launch its first cohort in January 2021, with applications available to all Pipeline members opening up in December 2020.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with CORSAIR and Elgato. They’ve been supportive of the Pipeline community since we launched last year, and this next step allows us to do even more to help aspiring streamers,” said Stephen “Snoopeh” Ellis, Pipeline co-founder and former League of Legends pro. “Between the Streamer Starter Kit and our new Scholarship Program, we are creating the kind of opportunities for up-and-coming talent that I wish I had when I got started!”

“Growing a channel is challenging and we know that many creators are searching for advice and support,” said Julian Fest, VP and GM of Elgato. “Pipeline doesn’t just provide all the knowledge new streamers need in one place. They also offer personal training and critique, which is hard to find unless you’re well connected. We think bundling industry leading gear with exceptional coaching is a great way to give ambitious creators a leg up, and we’re excited to see them succeed.”

Source : Elgato

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals