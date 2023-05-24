Total War Pharaoh strategy game launches October 2023

Total War fans will be pleased to know a new game in the franchise has been unveiled today and will be officially launching later this year during October 2023. Total War Pharaoh has been designed to immerse players in ancient Egypt at the zenith of its power and experience the events that threaten its destruction. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest strategy game.

“With the end looming for the great Pharaoh Merneptah, the people of Egypt cry out for a new leader. Many desire the power of the throne, but the path to becoming Pharaoh is a perilous one. Unearth a breathtakingly vibrant recreation of the Bronze Age Collapse as you battle societal disarray, face natural disasters and fight to protect your people against waves of invaders.”



Total War Pharaoh

“Today we’re thrilled to announce that Pharaoh, the next instalment in the award-winning strategy franchise, will release in October 2023! Total War: Pharaoh will immerse players in the turbulent events of the Egyptian New Kingdom period where they’ll determine the fate of three great cultures as they fight for survival amid the cataclysmic Bronze-Age Collapse. You can pre-order your copy of Total War: Pharaoh here.”

“Total War: Pharaoh is the newest entry in the award-winning grand strategy series from the developers at Creative Assembly. Experience Ancient Egypt during the vibrant and tumultuous era of the Bronze Age Collapse and master dynamic real-time battles and turn-based empire management to rise above your adversaries and become Egypt’s last great Pharaoh.”

Source : Steam



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals