NAVKAKRI electronic nine mens Morris game

NAVKAKRI is an updated 21st century electronic version of the age-old strategy game nine mens Morris game which has been played for thousands of years. Featuring magnetic pieces together with smart assisted learning play modes the rechargeable board is completely portable and features a smart sensor matrix to aid in gameplay.

“The board consists of a grid with twenty-four intersections, or points. Each player has nine pieces, or men, usually coloured black and white. Players try to form ‘mills’—three of their own men lined horizontally or vertically—allowing a player to remove an opponent’s man from the game. A player wins by reducing the opponent to two men (whereupon they can no longer form mills and thus are unable to win) or by leaving them without a legal move.”

Early bird promotions are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $145 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing NAVKAKRI, An innovative and modern version of the classic Nine Men’s Morris board game, which has been played for centuries and has roots in the Roman empire and possibly Ancient Egypt. This timeless strategy game, also known as Mill or Windmill, challenges players to employ their planning and strategic skills. FROLIX has taken this game to a new level with the design of the NAVKAKRI board game.”

“Unlike games that rely on chance, this game is solely based on strategic decision-making, as it does not include any dice or luck-based elements. The objective of the game is for two players to strategically move their nine pieces on the board, competing against each other. Quickly start the game by touching the center, and you’ll be welcomed by eye-catching lights and sound as the battle begins!”

If the NAVKAKRI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the NAVKAKRI electronic nine men’s Morris game project assess the promotional video below.

“he board holds the pieces inside a uniquely shaped hideout area, and the creatively designed platform lifts the pieces up from the board upon starting the game. The SmartAssist equipped grid tracks each piece of both players, detects the formed mills, and highlights the mills with green color and sound, while simultaneously highlighting the opponent’s pieces in red.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the electronic nine men’s Morris game, jump over to the official NAVKAKRI crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

