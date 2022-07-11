How SFX artists created Vecna for Stranger Things 4

If like us you have enjoyed the fourth season of Stranger Things and are now waiting for the final season to premier sometime next year. You might be interested in a recent video created by the team at Vanity Fair interviewing the special effects artists that were responsible for creating the effects used to create the Stranger Things Vecna character.

“Stranger Things makeup designer and visual effects artist Barrie Gower breaks down the extensive work that went into bringing season 4’s gruesome villain Vecna to the screen. The fourth season of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things, was released on the streaming service Netflix in two volumes.

The first set of seven episodes was released on May 27, 2022, while the second set of two episodes was released on July 1, 2022. The season was produced by the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson and Curtis Gwinn.”

Stranger Things Vecna SFX

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Matthew Modine and Paul Reiser, and Brett Gelman.

Source : YouTube

