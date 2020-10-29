New Lexar Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series storage cards now available

Lexar has this week announced the availability of its new range of Professional 1066x microSDHC/microSDXC UHS-I cards SILVER Series storage cards. making them available to purchase online priced from $19.99 USD for the 64 GB, $34.99 for the 128 GB, and $59.99 for the 256 GB with 32 GB and 512 GB capacities to be announced in the near future .

“Capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD video with write speeds up to 120 MB/s. This card is Class 10, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) giving you the performance you need to shoot faster and longer. With Application Performance Class 2 (A2) rating3, the Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series is also great for use with applications on your Android smartphone. Quickly run and store apps directly on the A2 memory card using an Android Adoptable storage enabled device.”

Features of the new Lexar Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series storage cards :

– Professional-level performance for action cameras, drones, or Android™ smartphones

– Leverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s (1066x)1

– Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD with write speeds up to 120MB/s

– Load apps quicker with blazing A2 speed3,4

– High-capacity options –– up to 512GB

– Designed for durability in harsh conditions5

– Includes SD adapter

– 10-year limited warranty for card and one-year limited warranty for adapter (Outside of the Americas)

“As action cameras, drones and smartphones become more essential for content creators, it’s our goal at Lexar to continue creating solutions that customers demand in order to create high-quality images and stunning 4K video. And with high-capacity options up to 512 GB, users can rest assure they will have sufficient space to capture what they love most,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.



Designed for your action cameras, drones, and Android smartphones, the Lexar Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series lets you quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos, including Full-HD and 4K UHD video2 with speeds up to 160 MB/s read, and up to 120 MB/s write.

Source : Lexar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals