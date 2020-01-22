SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse and Apex 3 and 5 gaming keyboards introduced

SteelSeries has introduce new additions to its range of gaming peripherals this week in the form of the Rival 3 gaming mouse and Apex 3 and Apex 5 gaming keyboards. The Rival 3 is available now globally for $29.99, while the Apex 5 is priced at $99.99. The new SteelSeries gaming mouse features RGB lighting, a new performance-focused sensor and “unreal levels of durability” says SteelSeries.

“There are so many gamers out there that are stuck using boring, traditional office peripherals for gaming,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “With these new products, we set office products in our sights and sought to retool our cutting-edge technologies and put them into products that are accessible for every gamer. No one should have to be stuck using run-of-the-mill office products for gaming.”

“Built using the same cutting-edge technology as our Pro line, the Apex 5 also includes a premium magnetic wrist rest, aircraft-grade aluminum build, OLED Smart Display, media controls and volume roller, and customizable per-key RGB lighting. Users can customize the OLED screen with GIFs, view on-the-fly information from games like CS:GO and Dota2, view song information on TIDAL, incoming Discord messages, settings and more. The Rival 3 is built of a hyper-durable polymer for incredible durability, in a lightweight 77 g form factor. The Rival 3 features SteelSeries’ new TrueMove Core optical sensor.”

Source: SS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals