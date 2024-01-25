SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Limited-Edition White x Gold mechanical keyboard $380

SteelSeries, a renowned name in the gaming industry, has unveiled a new keyboard that’s catching the eyes of gamers and collectors alike. The Apex Pro Mini in White x Gold is a limited-edition marvel with only 250 units up for grabs worldwide. Each of these keyboards is uniquely numbered, highlighting its rarity and making it a prized possession for those lucky enough to own one.

This keyboard isn’t just about its good looks; it’s packed with state-of-the-art technology. The OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic Switches at its core are a testament to this. They offer unparalleled customization, enabling users to adjust their keystrokes to fit their gaming style perfectly. One of the most impressive aspects of these switches is the Rapid Trigger mode. This feature is a boon for gamers, as it allows for quicker key actuation, giving them an edge in fast-paced gaming scenarios.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini

Size doesn’t compromise functionality in this keyboard. Despite its compact 60% form factor, it doesn’t skimp on essential features. A modifier key is smartly included to ensure that all vital functions are easily accessible. The keyboard’s design focuses on more than just performance; it’s built to last and to provide comfort during long gaming sessions. This is evident in the double shot PBT keycaps, which are not only durable but also have a textured finish to aid in precise keystrokes.

The Apex Pro Mini’s exceptional build quality is clear from its brass weight plate and CNC aluminum bottom case. These elements add a touch of luxury and heft to the keyboard, reflecting SteelSeries’ commitment to crafting high-quality products. The design serves a dual purpose: it’s a statement piece as well as a testament to the brand’s dedication to excellence.

Mechanical keyboard

For those eager to get their hands on this exclusive keyboard, it’s available for purchase at $379.99, exclusively on SteelSeries.com. In addition to the keyboard, SteelSeries is also launching COLOR collections, which include accessories such as coiled cables and mousepads designed to enhance and personalize your gaming setup.

The Apex Pro Mini Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard is a sophisticated fusion of style, cutting-edge technology, and limited availability. It’s a significant investment for serious gamers who don’t just play but also appreciate the finer aspects of their gaming equipment. If you’re looking to own a piece of this limited-edition gaming gear, you’ll need to act fast—once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals