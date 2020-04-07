SteelSeries acquires gaming audio software developer A-Volute

Computer peripheral manufacturer SteelSeries has this week announced the acquisition of leading independent gaming audio software developer A-Volute. SteelSeries will now have access to the company’s flagship Nahimic software allowing its team of developers to improve the SteelSeries audio performance “across both hardware and software” explains today’s press release. No financial terms have been disclosed by either party.

“A-Volute’s software development roadmap includes unique and relevant features that fit strongly with SteelSeries’ current and envisaged offering for its SteelSeries Engine platform. Acquiring A-Volute’s talented engineering team will significantly accelerate SteelSeries’ vision for its gaming software platform. Additionally, A-Volute’s existing customer base, including leading gaming laptop manufacturers, is a strong testament to the quality of their current solutions.”

“With our award-winning innovations that have redefined the gaming audio experience, and our best-in-class SteelSeries Engine software, bringing A-Volute into the SteelSeries family seemed like a natural fit and we are extremely excited about partnering with Tuyen and his team,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. “With their excellence in audio software, they’ll help us improve gamers’ audio experiences even further.”

“We are incredibly excited to be joining the SteelSeries team,” said Tuyen Pham, CEO of A-Volute. “Our focus has always been to create outstanding audio experiences, and we could not think of a better partner than SteelSeries.”

“SteelSeries’ acquisition of A-Volute will add even more tools to its arsenal to continue to lead the way in gaming audio,” said Lars Cordt, Partner at Axcel, SteelSeries’ controlling shareholder. “A-Volute’s team have done an excellent job in creating new tools to enhance audio, and we see them adding tremendous value to SteelSeries’ software efforts moving forward.”

Source : SS

