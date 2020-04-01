Steam top selling games of 2020 confirmed

Valve has this week confirmed the top ten best selling games on Steam of 2020 in terms of revenue. Jumpover to Steam via the link below to learn more about the 2020 games stats on Steam inlcuding the Year’s Top 100 Games as Measured by Gross Revenue.

Top ten best selling games on Steam of 2020 :

Among Us Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Cyberpunk 2077 Destiny 2 Doom Eternal Dota 2 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Grand Theft Auto V Monster Hunter: World Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

The best-selling New Steam Releases :

Baldur’s Gate 3

Borderlands 3

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Crusader Kings III

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding

Doom Eternal

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

FIFA 21

Football Manager 2021

Grounded

Half-Life: Alyx

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Marvel’s Avengers

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Persona 4 Golden

Resident Evil 3

Sea of Thieves

Star Wars: Squadrons

Temtem

The Outer Worlds

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

The Most Played Steam games by highest concurrent players peak :

Among Us Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Cyberpunk 2077 Destiny 2 DOTA 2 Grand Theft Auto V Life Is Strange 2 Monster Hunter: World Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Terraria

Source : Steam

