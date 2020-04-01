Steam top selling games of 2020 confirmed

Valve has this week confirmed the top ten best selling games on Steam of 2020 in terms of revenue. Jumpover to Steam via the link below to learn more about the 2020 games stats on Steam inlcuding the Year’s Top 100 Games as Measured by Gross Revenue.
Top ten best selling games on Steam of 2020 :
- Among Us
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Doom Eternal
- Dota 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Monster Hunter: World
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
The best-selling New Steam Releases :
Baldur’s Gate 3
Borderlands 3
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
Crusader Kings III
Cyberpunk 2077
Death Stranding
Doom Eternal
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
FIFA 21
Football Manager 2021
Grounded
Half-Life: Alyx
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Marvel’s Avengers
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Persona 4 Golden
Resident Evil 3
Sea of Thieves
Star Wars: Squadrons
Temtem
The Outer Worlds
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
The Most Played Steam games by highest concurrent players peak :
- Among Us
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- DOTA 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Life Is Strange 2
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Terraria
Source : Steam
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.