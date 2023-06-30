Massive Steam Summer 2023 games sale now on!!

The highly anticipated Valve Steam Summer Sale 2023 is finally here! Set to last for two splendid weeks filled with staggering discounts and exciting activities, this event promises an exciting time for all gamers. Allowing you to stock up on plenty of games at discounted prices to play throughout the summer months.

Steam Summer Sale 2023

From the sweltering heat of summer to the icy chill of winter, regardless of where you are on the globe, the Steam Summer Sale brings fun and excitement to every gamer’s doorstep. This year’s sale commenced on the dot and will run continuously until July 13th at 10am PT. If you’re wondering how to participate, simply navigate to the front page of the Steam store, and let the gaming bonanza commence!

“Sit back and unwind, Steam Summer Sale will be offering savings on all sorts of games from June 29th at 10am PT to July 13th (also at 10am PT). “

Summer 2023 games sale

Steam Deck Joins the Celebration

Incorporating an extra layer of excitement, the Steam Deck is making its debut at this year’s sale. To mark this special occasion, Valve has extended a generous discount of up to 20% on the purchase of a Steam Deck, available until the conclusion of the Steam Summer Sale.

What’s more, Valve has thoughtfully curated a list of the top 100 most-played games on Steam Deck for this year. You’ll be thrilled to learn that many of these games are taking part in the Summer Sale, offering the perfect opportunity to expand your gaming library.

Daily Freebies and Activities: Get in the Gaming Spirit

The Steam Summer Sale isn’t just about discounts; it’s a festival of fun! Here’s a taste of what you can look forward to:

Daily free stickers up for grabs

A brand-new Summer seasonal badge available in the Points Shop

The introduction of two unique Artist profiles

Opportunities to earn Summer Sale trading cards to level up your Summer Sale badge

These activities offer an immersive and engaging experience, encouraging gamers to not only explore new games but also to engage with the broader Steam community.

Remember, these two weeks of gaming festivities are designed for you to enjoy to the fullest. So whether it’s purchasing a new game at a slashed price, claiming your daily free sticker, or leveling up your Summer Sale badge with trading cards, the Steam Summer Sale 2023 promises something for everyone.

Source : Valve



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals