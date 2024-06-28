Valve announces launch of Steam Game Recording Beta

Remember that time you pulled off an epic move in your favorite game, but no one was around to see it? We’ve all been there, wishing we could capture those jaw-dropping moments to share with friends or relive later. Well, Valve has heard our collective gamer cries and introduced the Steam Game Recording Beta. This new built-in system makes it easier than ever to record and share your gameplay highlights. Curious about how it works and what it offers?

Valve Steam Game Recording Beta, is a new built-in Steam Client function, designed to make capturing and sharing your gameplay footage easier than ever. This new Steam feature works with any game in your Steam library, providing an easy-to-use tool for recording highlights, your best gameplay moments, capturing entire campaigns, and more.

Features of Steam Game Recording

The Steam Game Recording Beta offers a comprehensive set of features designed to enhance the gaming experience. Users can choose between Background Recording mode, which continuously saves gameplay to a specified drive, and On Demand Recording mode, which allows for manual start and stop. The Steam Timeline and Event Markers make it easy to locate key moments in gameplay, ensuring that no important event is missed.

Background Recording Mode

With Background Recording mode, gamers can ensure that their gameplay is continuously saved without exceeding specified duration and storage limits. This feature is particularly useful for capturing unexpected highlights or reviewing gameplay to improve performance.

On Demand Recording Mode

For those who prefer more control, On Demand Recording mode allows users to manually start and stop recording. This mode is ideal for capturing specific moments or creating curated gameplay footage.

Steam Timeline and Event Markers

The Steam Timeline and Event Markers are invaluable tools for finding and keeping the most important parts of gameplay. Whether it’s a critical moment in a campaign or a memorable highlight, these features make it easy to locate and clip the best footage.

Sharing and Editing

Steam Game Recording Beta includes lightweight tools for clipping and sharing gameplay footage. The redesigned Recordings & Screenshots interface allows users to edit, share, and manage their videos with ease. One-click sharing options make it simple to send clips to friends or post them on social media.

Pricing and Availability

The Steam Game Recording Beta is currently available to all Steam users at no additional cost. As it is still in the Beta phase, users can expect regular updates and new features to be added over time. Valve has promised more features, including individualized game settings, in future updates.

Compatibility and Performance

Steam Game Recording Beta is fully functional on the Steam Deck, ensuring that gamers can capture and share their gameplay on the go. The system works with any game that supports the Steam Overlay, including non-Steam titles. By using the dedicated video encoding hardware of AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, the feature minimizes CPU usage, ensuring smooth performance during gameplay.

Privacy is a key consideration for the Steam Game Recording Beta. The system records only the gameplay, not the desktop, and allows users to select which audio channels are included. Footage is captured directly to the hard drive, giving users full control over what they choose to share. Additionally, customizable disk usage settings ensure that the feature can meet a wide range of player needs.

The Steam Game Recording Beta is a powerful tool for gamers looking to capture and share their gameplay footage. With its versatile recording modes, easy-to-use editing tools, and robust privacy settings, it offers a comprehensive solution for documenting and sharing gaming experiences. As Valve continues to update and expand the feature set, users can look forward to even more capabilities in the future. For those interested in other areas, Valve’s Steam platform offers a wide range of features and tools designed to enhance the gaming experience. From game streaming to community features, there is something for every gamer to explore.



