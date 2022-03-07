Steam Deck replacement parts available this summer

iFixit has announced that replacement parts for Valve’s Steam Deck will be available during the summer months of 2022 allowing owners to carry out any repairs that may need to be done themselves, rather than having to return the handheld console to Valve.

Back in February Valve announced that users would be able to carry out repairs using components available from authorized sellers such as iFixit. But does also warn that it doesn’t recommend you immediately remove the casing and dive inside swapping components. It is a breath of fresh air though to know that replacement parts are available to purchase off-the-shelf if you so wish.

Steam Deck replacement parts

If you have just received your Steam Deck and are already experiencing thumbstick drift, you will be pleased to know that Valve says this is a software issue and has already shipped a fix that can be downloaded to correct the drift.

“Even though it’s your PC — or it will be once you’ve received your Steam Deck — and you have every right to open it up and do what you want, we at Valve really don’t recommend that you ever open it up. The Steam Deck is a very tightly designed system, and the parts are chosen carefully for this product with its specific construction, so they aren’t really designed to be user-swappable.”

“The hottest new device right now is the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming PC from Valve—the same company that brought us the Steam Machine, the Steam Controller, and … Steam. Gamers are excited to have access to their library of Steam games on the go, but this thing also connects to a TV or monitor, kind of like a Nintendo Switch. It’s a really interesting device … to take apart. Full disclosure: iFixit works with Valve to offer official replacement parts for Valve products. Valve also supplied us with a Steam Deck for the purpose of this teardown. They had no input on the editorial content or score in our video.”

Source : iFixit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals