Starship Troopers Extermination co-op FPS enters Early Access

Fans of the Starship Troopers series of films sure to enjoy the new first person shooter game entering early access this week Apley named Starship Troopers: Extermination. Join 16 other players as you fight to eradicate the Bug menace. Check out the announcement trailer below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the game which will enter Early Access later this week on May 18, 2023. Jump over to the Steam website to sign up and enter the elite special forces as a Trooper.

Starship Troopers game 2023

– Cooperative Gameplay – 16 players can team up in squads of four to defend your base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight

– Three Playable Classes – Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

– Build Defenses – Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries

– Class Progression System – Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter of the Deep Space Vanguard

– 5 Unique Bug Types – At Early Access launch encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions.

– Escalating Infestation Levels – Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight

– Large-scale Battles – A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war

– Ground War – Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace

– Ping System – Communication is key! The ‘Ping’ system gives players a quick and easy way to callout points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates

The Only Good Bug Is A Dead Bug

“Starship Troopers: Extermination is a co-op FPS game that puts you on the far-off front lines of an all-out battle against the Bugs! Squad up, grab your rifle, and do your part as an elite Deep Space Vanguard Trooper set to take back planets claimed by the Arachnid threat! As soon as the dropship hits dirt, your trusty Morita Assault Rifle and fellow Deep Space Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of the planet Valaka.”

“No Trooper stands alone. As soon as the dropship hits dirt, your trusty Morita Assault Rifle and fellow Deep Space Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend a base, and then escape to the extraction point together.”

Source : Steam





