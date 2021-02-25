Star Wars The Bad Batch premiers on Disney+ May 4th 2021

Disney has confirmed this week that the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated TV series will premiere on Disney+ in a few months time on May 4th 2021. Three days after the first episode is released you will be able to watch the second episode and subsequent episodes will be made available each Friday thereafter. To learn more about The Bad Batch check out the teaser trailer below.

“They call themselves the Bad Batch, but the motley crew that makes up Clone Force 99 boasts an astounding 100 percent success rate and skills unseen in any other clone troopers. Adept at working together, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair use their unique talents and specialized physiology to execute extraordinary solutions on the battlefield. And after rescuing the clone trooper Echo from Separatist captivity, they welcome the cybernetic soldier into their fold.”

If you’re interested in learning more about how you can create your own Star Wars The Bad Batch cosplay outfits jump over to the official Star Wars website.

Source : Disney

