Star Wars Tales Of The Jedi animated series premiers October 26

As well as as well as releasing a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Andor series which will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service later this month on September 21, 2022. Disney has also released a new trailer for Tales Of The Jedi which will feature six original short animated episodes that will be available next month and start streaming on Disney+ from October 26, 2022 onwards.

“Tales of the Jedi explores different Jedi characters from the prequel trilogy era and has been produced by Lucasfilm Animation. The upcoming animated anthology series has been created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray for tDisney+. Filoni began writing the series while working on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and revealed the first official details about it in May 2022. It consists of six episodes split into two “paths”, one following the character Ahsoka Tano and the other depicting the character Count Dooku. Liam Neeson, Micheál Richardson, Janina Gavankar, Matt Lanter, and Ashley Eckstein provide voices for the series, which uses the same animation style as Filoni’s previous series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi is set to premiere with all episodes on October 26, 2022.

“Each episode of Tales of the Jedi tells a short story featuring Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy era. The six episodes are split into two “paths”: the first following Ahsoka Tano across various points in her life, and the other depicting a young Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side of the Force.”

Source : Disney

