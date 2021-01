Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order next generation update performance tested

Digital Foundry has created a new video testing the latest Next Generation patch released for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game released by Respawn Entertainment. The latest update for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, provides the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S game consoles with new performance enhancements, tweaks and bug fixes for gamers to enjoy.

“Wow, that came out of nowhere! Respawn Entertainment has updated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to tap into the extra horsepower of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, plus of course, PlayStation 5. It’s ‘back compat plus’ as Rich calls it, so relatively limited compared to a native next-gen app – but here’s how it looks and plays on all three systems. “

Source : Digital Foundry

