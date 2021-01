Star Wars Battlefront II free on Epic Games Store for a limited time

Epic has this week made available a free download of the Star Wars Battlefront II game for a limited time. Jump over to the Epic Games Store to download the game before January 21st 2021 to own a copy play the Star Wars Battlefront II. “Put your mastery of the blaster, lightsaber, and the Force to the test online and offline in STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition”

“Be the hero in the ultimate STAR WARS™ battle fantasy with STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition! Get STAR WARS Battlefront II and the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.”

Source : Epic Games Store

