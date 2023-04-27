Star Trek Resurgence space adventure game launches May 23, 2023

A launch date has been announced this week for the new upcoming interactive narrative videogame Star Trek Resurgence. Telling an original story set in the year shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new Star Trek Resurgence game will officially launch next month and be available to play from May 23, 2023 onwards

Game allows you to step into the shoes of two main characters on board the U.S.S. RESOLUTE, the warm-hearted First Officer Jara Rydek and the ingenious Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz. Together, you’ll dive into a thrilling mystery that involves two alien civilizations teetering on the edge of conflict. As you play, you’ll be fully immersed in the captivating Star Trek universe, meeting both fresh faces and beloved returning characters. You will also shape the story through engaging conversations and gameplay.

Star Trek Resurgence

“We know we’ve been quiet at times since we announced Star Trek: Resurgence at The Game Awards in December… 2021. You can rest assured we never stopped working on the game, but obviously we all expected it to be released by now. So why the delays? The short answer is because we are a relatively small development team, making a pretty big game, and that has been keeping us very busy! As you might know, we had initially hoped to have the game out in “Spring 2022,” but it is now “Spring 2023.””

“What happened? Honestly, our initial target was just too aggressive. We were very excited to get Star Trek: Resurgence to everyone as fast as we could, but this is our first game as Dramatic Labs, and our first game built with the Unreal Engine. And along the way it became clear the game wouldn’t be what we wanted if we kept that release window. We considered trying to hit the holiday season for 2022, but we decided that, if we were going to change the date, we should do it to make the best game we could. Not to meet some arbitrary marketing timeline. That’s why we reset for a Spring 2023 release and now we’re excited to finally announce a date: May 23, 2023!”

Source : Dramatic Labs





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals