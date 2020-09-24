STOIC natural standing mat

monkii has released a new product via Kickstarter called STOIC, offering a natural standing mat created to help you feel better, focus for longer and “finish work happier”.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique design and features which allow you to massage, strengthen, move and balance while carrying out other tasks. Early bird pledges are available from $249 offering a $50 saving while the Kickstarter campaign is underway. Once complete worldwide shipping will start during April 2021.

“When you slump in your chair for hours each day your body slowly erodes, even down to the cellular level. Without movement muscles tighten, tendons and ligaments stiffen and your metabolism becomes disrupted. Stoic adds back natural levels of activity to your day which means you’ll stimulate blood flow, improve joint health and mobility, stretch and strengthen muscles in your feet, knees and legs, maintain good posture, increase flexibility and even lose weight”

“Balance is especially important for preventing injury and maintaining core strength. Stoic allows you to level-up as you develop more skills, so you can continue to improve your balance for years. Your new balance practice will help to increase your proprioception (aka body awareness) and strengthen your core.”

“For thousands of years, our ancestors would spend their days moving at a relatively slow, easy pace. This casual activity would be regularly broken up by short feats of strength. Whether it was carrying food, constructing a shelter, or wrangling a wild child – strength was a common and everyday part of life. The Stoic strength philosophy seeks to thoughtfully reintroduce regular moments of Strength back into your day.”

Source : Kickstarter

