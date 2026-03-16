Best Standalone Android Smart Glasses by Price, from $398 to $1,099

Standalone Android smart glasses have become a compelling option for users seeking a hands-free way to access apps, stream content and multitask. In his latest breakdown, Steven Sullivan explores a range of models designed to suit different budgets and needs, from entry-level options like the VITURE Pro + Ver Pro Neckband, which offers basic hand tracking and AI assistant support, to high-end setups like the XR1 Pro + Beam 2, featuring a 57° field of view and 5G connectivity. By examining features such as field of view, degrees of freedom and multitasking capabilities, this guide provides a clear framework for understanding what each price tier delivers.

Discover how features like six-screen multitasking, spatial recording and electrochromic dimming can enhance productivity and entertainment. Learn which models prioritize affordability while maintaining usability and which premium options cater to professionals demanding advanced performance. Whether you’re exploring wearable technology for the first time or upgrading to a more immersive experience, this guide offers practical insights to help you make an informed decision.

Top Android Smart Glasses

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Standalone Android smart glasses combine augmented reality (AR) with productivity tools, offering hands-free access to apps, streaming and multitasking for both personal and professional use.

Entry-level models like the VITURE Pro + Ver Pro Neckband ($398) and Rokid AR Spatial Bundle ($499) provide essential features at affordable prices, ideal for first-time users exploring wearable technology.

Mid-range options such as the InAir Pod + Used VITURE Pro ($594) and XR1s + Beam 2 Wi-Fi ($747) balance performance and cost, offering enhanced multitasking and spatial recording capabilities.

Premium smart glasses, including the Beam 2 5G + XR1s ($847) and Ver Luma Ultra + Ver Pro Neckband ($998), deliver advanced features like 5G connectivity, 6DOF and immersive visuals for demanding users.

High-end models like the XR1 Pro + Beam 2 ($1,099) and InMo Air3s ($1,099) excel in innovative technology, offering seamless Android integration, superior visuals and extended battery life for professionals and tech enthusiasts.

Entry-Level Smart Glasses ($398 – $500)

Entry-level standalone Android smart glasses are perfect for those exploring wearable technology for the first time. These models focus on delivering essential features at an affordable price, making them accessible to a wide range of users.

VITURE Pro + Ver Pro Neckband ($398):

This budget-friendly option offers access to the full Android app store, allowing you to download and use a variety of apps. With a 46° field of view (FoV) and 3 degrees of freedom (3DOF) , it supports basic hand tracking, AI assistants, streaming services and cloud gaming. However, its limited battery life and lack of 5G connectivity may restrict extended usage, making it better suited for short sessions.

This budget-friendly option offers access to the full Android app store, allowing you to download and use a variety of apps. With a and , it supports basic hand tracking, AI assistants, streaming services and cloud gaming. However, its and lack of 5G connectivity may restrict extended usage, making it better suited for short sessions. Rokid AR Spatial Bundle ($499):

Featuring a slightly larger 50° FoV and a built-in trackpad for intuitive controls, this bundle is ideal for streaming and gaming. Its 3-5 hour battery life ensures decent usability, though it lacks advanced features like hand tracking or 5G connectivity. This makes it a solid choice for casual users who prioritize simplicity and affordability.

Mid-Range Smart Glasses ($500 – $800)

Mid-range smart glasses strike a balance between performance and cost, offering enhanced features and multitasking capabilities. These models are ideal for users seeking a more versatile experience without exceeding their budget.

InAir Pod + Used VITURE Pro ($594):

This combination supports six-screen multitasking with minimal lag, creating a virtual environment that enhances productivity and entertainment. It provides full access to the Android app store and wireless streaming, making it a versatile option for users who need to switch between tasks seamlessly.

This combination supports with minimal lag, creating a virtual environment that enhances productivity and entertainment. It provides full access to the Android app store and wireless streaming, making it a versatile option for users who need to switch between tasks seamlessly. XR1s + Beam 2 Wi-Fi ($747):

With a 52° FoV, 3D visuals, and 6 degrees of freedom (6DOF), this setup excels in spatial recording and real-world video capture. The Beam 2 device doubles as a standalone Android phone, offering additional functionality. However, multitasking is limited to two screens and occasional lag may occur during intensive use.

Enhance your knowledge on smart glasses by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Premium Smart Glasses ($800 – $1,000)

Premium smart glasses cater to users who demand high performance and advanced features. These models deliver immersive experiences, robust multitasking capabilities and enhanced connectivity.

Beam 2 5G + XR1s ($847):

This 5G-enabled combination enhances RAM and storage for smoother performance. It supports 3D recording , spatial video capabilities , and mobile data access, making it an excellent choice for users who are frequently on the move.

This 5G-enabled combination enhances RAM and storage for smoother performance. It supports , , and mobile data access, making it an excellent choice for users who are frequently on the move. InAir 2 Go Pack ($959):

Designed for multitasking, this pack includes a foldable keyboard and trackpad, along with support for six screens . Its 46° FoV features stepless electrochromic dimming, allowing you to customize brightness levels for different environments. For users seeking a similar experience at a lower cost, the InAir Pod + VITURE Pro is a viable alternative.

Designed for multitasking, this pack includes a foldable keyboard and trackpad, along with support for . Its features stepless electrochromic dimming, allowing you to customize brightness levels for different environments. For users seeking a similar experience at a lower cost, the InAir Pod + VITURE Pro is a viable alternative. Ver Luma Ultra + Ver Pro Neckband ($998):

Offering a 52° FoV, 6DOF, and advanced hand tracking, this model provides VR-like functionality for immersive applications. Its precise controls and high-quality visuals make it a top choice for users who prioritize interactivity and immersion.

High-End Smart Glasses ($1,000+)

High-end standalone Android smart glasses are designed for users who demand innovative technology and seamless integration with Android ecosystems. These models excel in performance, visuals and connectivity, making them ideal for professionals and tech enthusiasts.

InAir Pod + VITURE Luma Ultra ($1,034):

This setup combines six-screen multitasking with 6DOF and high-quality visuals, making it perfect for productivity and gaming enthusiasts. Its advanced features ensure a smooth and immersive experience for demanding tasks.

This setup combines with and high-quality visuals, making it perfect for productivity and gaming enthusiasts. Its advanced features ensure a smooth and immersive experience for demanding tasks. XR1 Pro + Beam 2 ($1,099):

With a 57° FoV , 6DOF , and 5G connectivity , this pair supports advanced spatial recording and seamless Android app integration. It is an excellent choice for users seeking a premium experience with top-tier performance.

With a , , and , this pair supports advanced spatial recording and seamless Android app integration. It is an excellent choice for users seeking a premium experience with top-tier performance. InMo Air3s ($1,099):

Fully standalone, these glasses include the Android Play Store, a 36° FoV, and a 7-hour battery life. A built-in camera adds functionality for recording and capturing moments. However, the lack of 5G connectivity may limit its appeal for users who require faster data speeds.

Media Credit: Steven Sullivan



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