Latest Stable Diffusion license changes explained

If you use stable Diffusion you might be interested in know that it’s creators Stability AI has recently introduced a new licensing agreement for their Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) model, which has generated significant discussion and debate within the AI community. The new license includes a monthly fee structure and imposes strict limitations on usage, raising concerns about its potential impact on small creators, startups, and the overall development of AI technology.

Stable Diffusion License Changes

Under the new agreement, creators and developers with less than $1 million in annual revenue, institutional funding, and monthly active users are required to pay a $20 monthly fee. While the intention behind this fee is to target startups and online services, the broad language used in the license has led to concerns that it may unintentionally affect all users who generate any form of revenue. This fee structure could place a significant financial burden on small creators and startups, potentially hindering their ability to innovate and grow within the AI industry.

In addition to the monthly fee, the latest Stability AI Creator License Agreement also imposes a cap on image generation, limiting users to creating only 6,000 images per month. Many members of the community have expressed their dissatisfaction with this restriction, arguing that it is insufficient for their needs and may even be a typographical error. For small creators and startups who rely heavily on high-volume image generation for their projects, this limit could severely impact their productivity and creative output.

The license defines derivative works as any modifications or models based on the core SD3 model.

While outputs generated by the core model are not considered derivative works, using these outputs to train other models falls under the scope of the license.

This restriction may limit creators’ ability to innovate and build upon the existing model, potentially slowing down advancements in AI technology.

Another point of contention is the termination clause included in the agreement. This clause requires users to cease using and destroy all models and derivative works upon the termination of their license. Many in the community view this as an excessively harsh measure, particularly for those who have invested significant time and resources into their projects. The potential loss of work and investment resulting from this clause could deter creators from adopting the SD3 model altogether.

Furthermore, the license holds license holders responsible for the actions of their customers and users. This provision has been met with criticism, as it places an unreasonable burden on creators to monitor and control the behavior of third parties. The fear of potential legal repercussions stemming from this liability could discourage creators from using the SD3 model in their projects.

Community Response and Call to Action

The introduction of Stability AI’s new licensing agreement has been met with a strong response from the AI community. Many view the license as disrespectful to small creators who have contributed to the development and success of the model. There are also concerns about the potential for future increases in the monthly fee, which could further strain the financial resources of users. The community feels that the contributions of small creators are not being adequately recognized or valued under the new agreement.

In light of these concerns, the community is being encouraged to voice their opinions and advocate for a more reasonable and fair licensing agreement. Suggestions for improvement include:

Setting higher revenue thresholds for fees to better support small creators and startups

Recognizing and valuing the contributions of small creators in the development of the model

Increasing the monthly image generation limit to accommodate the needs of users

Clarifying the definition of derivative works and allowing for greater flexibility in innovation

Revising the termination clause to protect the investments and work of license holders

Reevaluating the user liability provision to ensure it does not place an undue burden on creators

By addressing these concerns and engaging in open dialogue with the community, Stability AI has the opportunity to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment that encourages innovation and creativity in the field of AI.

The new Stability AI Creator License Agreement for Stable Diffusion 3 has significant implications for the AI community, particularly for small creators and startups. The monthly fee, usage limits, derivative works restrictions, termination clause, and user liability provisions are seen by many as overly restrictive and potentially exploitative. It is crucial for the community to come together and advocate for a reconsideration of the agreement, ensuring that it supports and respects the contributions of all creators. By working towards a more equitable and inclusive licensing model, Stability AI can help drive the continued growth and advancement of AI technology while fostering a thriving community of innovators.

