GELID Glint ARGB M.2 SSD cooler now available for $16

GELID has this week introduced a new SSD cooler in the form of the GELID Glint ARGB M.2 SSD cooler, now available to purchase priced at $16 or €15 depending on your location. Created to provide excellent heat dissipation, the SSD cooler has been specifically designed for M.2 form factor SSDs and includes ARGB synchronization enabling you to match your rigs.

“GLINT is crafted to cool your M.2 SSD efficiently and boost drive performance. It helps maintain temperatures within the normal range under any workload or usage scenario, enhances data integrity and prevents thermal throttling from activation.”

“GLINT uses the slim aluminum heatsink and the specially crafted thermal pads to improve cooling and maintain significantly lowered operating temperatures for memory ICs and other electronic components of the M.2 Type SSD. The heatsink is also secured by the bottom cover and 4 mounting screws for safe handling and better heat dissipation.”

Features of the GELID Glint ARGB M.2 SSD cooler :

– Excellent Heat Dissipation

– Lightweight & Slim Design

– Integrated ARGB Module

– ARGB Sync

– Quick & Easy Mounting

– Fits all M.2 Type 2280 SSD (Desktop Applications Only)

“GLINT makes your SSD cool, fast and shiny. It delivers exceptional cooling, helps boost performance to maximum, increases SSD lifespan, and all with vivid RGB lighting integrated onboard”, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

“GLINT is complemented by the ARGB Module boasting 5 ultra-bright LEDs and supporting all major motherboards: ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI or ASRock. You can easily create and sync vivid lighting effects via your favorite RGB software or program the LEDs via an external ARGB controller.”

Source : GELID

