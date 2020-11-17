Silicon Motion 16-Channel PCIe 4.0 NVMe enterprise SSD controller unveiled

Silicon Motion has this week introduced a new second generation enterprise grade 16-channel PCIe 4.0 NVMe hardware plus firmware turnkey SSD controller solution. The SM8266 has been created to accelerates customers’ time-to-market with a development platform that includes turnkey firmware stack and reference design kit, explains Silicon Motion in its press release today.

“Our solution is the only complete PCIe Gen4 turnkey solution available today from an established merchant controller supplier,” said Nelson Duann, Silicon Motion’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D. “Since the introduction of our PCIe Gen3 turnkey solution, we have established a longer track record of supplying turnkey solutions in terms of customer adoption and sale volume than any other company. Our Shannon Systems team is already custom designing enterprise-grade NVMe, Open-Channel and Key-Value SSDs using SM8266 for hyperscale customers’ data centers with production expected in 2021.”

Specifications of the new SSD controller include :

– 6th generation NANDXtend™ technology, which incorporates machine learning algorithms supporting Silicon Motion’s proprietary high-performance LDPC error correction code (ECC) engine with RAID, ensuring better data integrity even in extreme operating environments.

– End-to-end data path protection, which applies ECC to the SSD’s SRAM and DRAM buffers as well as to the primary NAND flash memory array. This maintains data integrity as data is transmitted between the host and the SSD, and between buffer memories and NAND flash.

– Power loss protection, which eliminates the risk of data loss in the event of an unexpected power outage.

– High performance PCIe Gen4 x4 & NVMe 1.4 compliance

– Turnkey stacks enable standard NVMe SSD as well as proprietary Open-Channel and Key-Value SSD implementations

– Support for up to 16TB of physical NAND capacity

– Low and consistent latency enabled by physical and logical isolation

– Ultra-high sequential read performance of up to 6.5GB/s and 950K sustained random read IOPS

– Data security with AES 256-bit hardware supporting SED, Secure Boot and TCG Opal

