SSC Tuatara is the world’s fastest production car, hits 331 MPH (Video)

The SSC Tuatara is now the world’s fastest production car, with a new average speed of 316.11 mph on two runs, one run was at 301.07 mph the other at a massive 331.15 mph.

The car comes with and impressive 1,750 horsepower and it was driven by racing driver Oliver Webb on these world record runs.

Webb pushed the SSC Tuatara to an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h) following two consecutive high-speed test runs of 301.07 mph (484.53 km/h) and 331.15 mph (532.93 km/h). In accordance with record criteria, the Tuatara traveled in opposite directions, clocking its speeds within one hour, to break the world record for “Fastest Production Vehicle.”

Officials were on site to verify all world record criteria was met — including review of Dewetron GPS measurements, which tracked the speed runs using an average of 15 satellites — and to confirm the new record.

You can find out more information about the SSC Tuatara over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source SSC

