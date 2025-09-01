Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: A Deep Dive into Leaked Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has been officially unveiled, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of premium tablets. Packed with notable upgrades in display technology, processing power, and design, this flagship device aims to set a new benchmark for performance and versatility. However, some design decisions—such as the removal of Bluetooth functionality for the S Pen—have sparked debate among users. Scheduled for release on September 4th alongside the Galaxy S25 FE, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra maintains a price point consistent with its predecessor, making it a competitive option in the high-end tablet market. The video below from TechTalkTV gives us more details about the new tablet.

Enhanced Display for Superior Visuals

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a display that is brighter and more vibrant than ever before. With an outdoor brightness of 1000 nits and up to 1600 nits for HDR content, the screen ensures exceptional visibility even under direct sunlight. This makes it ideal for users who frequently work or consume media outdoors. Whether you’re streaming HDR videos, editing high-resolution images, or engaging in detailed design work, the improved brightness and contrast deliver a visually immersive experience. The display’s enhancements cater to professionals and creatives who demand precision and clarity in their tasks, making sure that every detail is rendered with accuracy.

Unmatched Performance for Power Users

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by a innovative processor that delivers a significant boost in performance. The CPU is 24% faster, the GPU offers a 27% improvement, and the NPU efficiency has increased by 33% compared to its predecessor. These advancements translate to smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and more responsive AI-driven features. While its Geekbench scores (~2500 single-core and ~8700 multi-core) fall slightly behind Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the performance is more than sufficient for demanding tasks. Professionals, gamers, and power users will appreciate the tablet’s ability to handle intensive workloads with ease.

Refined Design and Improved Battery Life

Samsung has made thoughtful improvements to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s design and battery life. The tablet features a full aluminum housing, which not only enhances durability but also adds a premium feel. At 0.3mm thinner and 26g lighter than its predecessor, the device is more portable while maintaining its robust build quality. Additionally, the battery capacity has been increased by 400mAh, and when combined with the energy-efficient processor, users can expect longer usage times without frequent recharging. These refinements make the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a practical choice for both work and leisure.

Redesigned S Pen: Precision Over Features

The S Pen has undergone a significant redesign, featuring a hexagonal aluminum body and a sharper tip for a more pencil-like feel. This new design enhances ergonomics and precision, making it more comfortable for extended use. However, the removal of Bluetooth functionality and wireless charging has divided opinions. While some users may miss the advanced features enabled by Bluetooth, such as remote control capabilities, others will appreciate the improved writing and drawing experience. For those who prioritize natural interaction over additional features, the new S Pen delivers a compelling upgrade.

Enhanced Productivity with a Redesigned Keyboard

Samsung has reengineered the magnetic keyboard interface, repositioning the pins for better alignment and usability. This adjustment improves the typing experience, making the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more practical tool for productivity tasks. Whether you’re drafting lengthy documents, managing spreadsheets, or engaging in other professional activities, the improved keyboard design ensures a seamless workflow. The tablet’s ability to function as a laptop alternative is further enhanced by these thoughtful changes.

Software Advancements and Connectivity

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra introduces several software innovations designed to enhance usability. Google Gemini integration brings advanced AI-driven voice command capabilities, allowing users to perform tasks such as setting reminders, managing smart home devices, or searching for information with ease. Additionally, the tablet supports wireless DeX mode, allowing users to connect to an external monitor without the need for cables. This feature is particularly appealing to professionals who require a desktop-like experience while on the go, making the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a versatile tool for both work and entertainment.

Streamlined Camera Design and Expandable Storage

While the camera hardware remains largely unchanged, Samsung has refined the design by removing the protruding camera rings. This results in a cleaner, more minimalist aesthetic that complements the tablet’s overall design philosophy. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is available in two elegant color options—Grey and Silver—offering a sophisticated look for users who value style. Additionally, the tablet retains the microSD card slot, a feature that is becoming increasingly rare in modern tablets. This allows users to expand storage as needed, making it an excellent choice for those who work with large files, such as video editors, graphic designers, or anyone requiring additional space for apps and media.

Looking Ahead: Samsung’s Trifold Phone

In addition to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung is expected to preview its first trifold phone during the September 4th event. While details remain scarce, this teaser underscores the company’s commitment to innovation in foldable technology. The introduction of a trifold phone could represent a new frontier in mobile devices, offering unique functionality and versatility that may redefine user expectations.

A Comprehensive Package for Professionals and Creatives

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra offers a well-rounded blend of performance, design, and functionality. Its brighter display, faster processor, and improved battery life make it an attractive option for professionals, creatives, and tech enthusiasts alike. While some design choices, such as the removal of Bluetooth functionality for the S Pen, may polarize opinions, the overall package is undeniably impressive. With its release just days away, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is poised to make a significant impact in the tablet market, showcasing Samsung’s vision for the future of mobile computing.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: TechTalkTV



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals