Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. S26 Ultra: The “Featherweight” vs. The “Titan”

For years, the difference between the standard Galaxy S model and the Ultra was simply a matter of size. You bought the small one if you had small hands, and the big one if you had big pockets. But if the November 2025 leaks are to be believed, Samsung is fundamentally changing the philosophy of its flagship tier.

We are looking at two devices that solve completely different problems for two completely different types of people. The Galaxy S26 is shaping up to be the “Anti-Brick”—a phone so light it barely feels real. Meanwhile, the S26 Ultra is finally fixing the ergonomic nightmare of its predecessors, but it comes with a controversial “BUT” that has enthusiasts on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) sharpening their pitchforks.

Based on my previous specs analysis and the latest flood of leaks, here is the definitive “Love/Hate” breakdown of the Galaxy S26 vs. S26 Ultra.

1. Design: The War on Weight

In our previous coverage, we discussed how the S26 Ultra’s design shift was the “Real Answer to Apple.” But the real shocker this year isn’t the giant phone—it’s the tiny one.

The Galaxy S26: The Featherweight (Love)

We haven’t seen a flagship this thin in nearly a decade. Leaks suggest the base S26 will weigh just 164g and measure a shocking 6.9mm thin.

To put that in perspective: the Galaxy S25 was 7.6mm, and the iPhone 17 is rumored to be around 7.8mm. Samsung is shaving off millimeters in a way that feels almost reckless. If you are tired of “wrist fatigue” and phones that pull your gym shorts down, this design is a love letter to you. It retains the compact 6.1-inch form factor but with even slimmer, uniform bezels that make the screen feel like it’s floating.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Refined Giant (Love)

The “Boxy Note” era is officially dead. For the last three generations, Ultra users have complained about the sharp, 90-degree corners digging into their palms. It was a phone you endured rather than held.

The S26 Ultra is rumored to finally adopt rounded corners, mimicking the comfortable curvature of the base models while keeping the massive 6.9-inch display. It is significantly thinner (7.9mm vs. the S25 Ultra’s 8.2mm) and lighter (~214g). It’s still a titan, but it’s a titan that won’t hurt you.

2. The Processor Gap: A Controversial Split

This is the “Hate” part of the equation for many users. Samsung appears to be returning to a strict chip split that might handicap the smaller model in specific regions.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: The “Safe” Bet

The Ultra is expected to run the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally. This chip is a monster. Early benchmarks suggest it offers desktop-class performance with incredible thermal efficiency. If you are a gamer or a power user who edits video on the fly, this is the only phone in the lineup that guarantees you the best silicon, regardless of whether you buy it in New York, London, or Seoul.

Galaxy S26: The Exynos Gamble?

In a move that has forums groaning, the base S26 (and Plus) in Europe and global markets is strongly rumored to revert to the Samsung Exynos 2600.

Samsung claims their new 2nm process closes the gap. They promise better battery life and cooler temperatures. But we’ve heard this promise before. While single-core speeds on the Exynos 2600 look competitive in leaked Geekbench scores, history has taught fans to be skeptical of its sustained performance and modem efficiency compared to Snapdragon. If you buy the base S26, you are arguably playing the “silicon lottery.”

3. Battery & Charging: Finally, A Speed Upgrade (For One of Them)

We previously discussed the headline: “The Upgrade We Waited Years For.” This is it—but only if you pay for the Ultra.

The S26 Ultra: 60W Power Trip

Rumors point to a 5,000mAh battery (the rumored Silicon-Carbon tech seems to be delayed) paired with 60W Wired Charging.

This is the first time Samsung has broken the 45W speed limit in years. It’s not just about 0-100% times; it’s about that quick 15-minute top-up before you leave the house getting you 50% battery instead of 30%. Combined with the new magnetic Qi2 wireless charging (Samsung’s version of MagSafe), the power anxiety is effectively gone.

The S26: Stuck in the Slow Lane

The base model gets a modest bump to ~4,300mAh. That’s great for a phone this thin! But the “Hate” factor kicks in with the charging speed.

Multiple certification leaks suggest the base S26 is stuck at 25W wired charging. In 2026, 25W is painfully slow. Watching your “Featherweight” phone take over an hour to charge while Chinese competitors do it in 20 minutes is a bitter pill to swallow for a $800+ device.

4. Cameras: The “f/1.4” Revolution vs. The “Downgrade” Panic

This is where the Ultra justifies its price tag, and where the most heated debates are happening.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Night Vision King

The headline upgrade is the main 200MP sensor. It’s keeping the resolution but moving to a massive f/1.4 aperture (up from f/1.7).

Why this matters: A wider aperture physically lets in significantly more light. We aren’t just talking about software “Night Mode” brightening things up; we are talking about natural optical bokeh (blurry backgrounds) and cleaner, less noisy shots in dark bars or city streets.

The “Downgrade” Controversy

However, there is a persistent rumor that has enthusiasts furious: the 3x Telephoto Lens.

Leaks suggest Samsung is switching to a smaller sensor for the 3x zoom (1/3.94″ vs the previous 1/3.52″), effectively cropping a 12MP sensor down to 10MP.

The Samsung Defense: They claim the new ISP (Image Signal Processor) in the Snapdragon chip is so good that AI will retain the detail.

They claim the new ISP (Image Signal Processor) in the Snapdragon chip is so good that AI will retain the detail. The User Reality: Physics is physics. A smaller sensor captures less detail, period. If you shoot a lot of portraits (which usually use the 3x lens), this is a red flag we will be watching closely in reviews.

Galaxy S26: Stagnation Nation

The base S26 stays with the familiar 50MP Main + 12MP Ultra-wide + 10MP 3x Telephoto setup. It’s reliable. It’s consistent. But it is boring. If you have an S24 or S25, there is likely zero camera incentive for you to upgrade here.

The Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

We are looking at a classic “Head vs. Heart” battle.

Buy the Galaxy S26 if:

You hate “Bricks”: You miss the days when phones disappeared into your pocket. At 6.9mm and 164g, this is the most comfortable flagship phone made in the last five years.

You miss the days when phones disappeared into your pocket. At 6.9mm and 164g, this is the most comfortable flagship phone made in the last five years. You are a casual user: You browse Instagram, send emails, and take photos of your dog. You don’t care if your phone charges in 60 minutes vs. 40 minutes, or if the processor throttles after 45 minutes of Genshin Impact.

Buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra if:

You want the “Super Phone”: You want the f/1.4 night photography and the 60W charging.

You want the f/1.4 night photography and the 60W charging. You prioritize ergonomics: You wanted the Ultra specs before, but hated the sharp corners. The new rounded design fixes the biggest physical flaw of the S24/S25 Ultra.

You wanted the Ultra specs before, but hated the sharp corners. The new rounded design fixes the biggest physical flaw of the S24/S25 Ultra. You refuse to gamble: You want the Snapdragon chip, guaranteed. You don’t want to risk getting a potentially inferior Exynos modem in the base model.

What’s Next?

As we get closer to the expected February 2026 Unpacked event, the “Exynos vs. Snapdragon” benchmarks will start leaking. As soon as we get some more information on the 2026 Samsung Galaxy S26 Series of smartphones, we will let you know.

Specs Comparison: Galaxy S26 vs. S26 Ultra (Rumored)

Feature Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display 6.3″ Flat LTPO AMOLED 2X

(M14 OLED, 1-120Hz) 6.9″ Flat LTPO AMOLED 2X

(M14 OLED, 1-120Hz, ~3000 nits) Dimensions & Weight 149.4 x 71.5 x 6.9mm

~164g 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm

~214g (Rounded Corners) Processor Split Regionally:

Exynos 2600 (Global/EU)

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (US/CN) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

(Global Standard) RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X

(16GB likely limited to 1TB model) Storage 256GB / 512GB

(No 128GB option) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery 4,300mAh 5,000mAh – 5,200mAh Wired Charging 25W (USB-C) 60W (USB-C) Wireless Charging 20W (Qi2 Magnetic Support) 25W (Qi2 Magnetic Support) Main Camera 50MP (f/1.8) 200MP (f/1.4 aperture)

ISOCELL HP2 Sensor Telephoto 10MP 3x Optical 50MP 5x Periscope

+ 10MP/12MP 3x Optical Ultrawide 12MP 50MP (ISOCELL JN3) Build Material Armor Aluminum Frame

Gorilla Glass Victus 3+ Titanium Frame

Gorilla Glass Armor

