Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Everything We Know So Far (S26, S26+, S26 Ultra)

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup is shaping up to be one of the most refined and strategically balanced flagship launches in years. Rather than attempting dramatic overhauls, Samsung appears focused on meaningful, high-impact upgrades across display technology, camera performance, battery efficiency, and charging speeds. The result, if current leaks are accurate, is a polished, high-performance trio consisting of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra.

This generation feels very intentional. Samsung’s strategy is to take everything it learned from the S24 and S25 cycles and use it to produce a more stable, unified, and consistent product family. That means advanced M14 OLED displays across all models, improved camera hardware even on the base variant, and a renewed focus on maximizing battery life without producing oversized or overly heavy devices. The S26 Ultra remains the clear flagship, but the standard S26 and S26 Plus now share far more premium features than in previous years.

Below is the most comprehensive and up-to-date look at the entire Galaxy S26 lineup based on current leaks, industry rumors, and Samsung’s historical development patterns.

Galaxy S26 Series Specifications

Model Key Pros Potential Cons Galaxy S26 Ultra • Massive Camera Upgrade: f/1.4 aperture & 50MP Ultrawide/Periscope. • Global Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 worldwide. • Charging Boost: Finally hits 60W wired speeds. • Top Display Efficiency: New M14 OLED panel tech. • Size: Still a very large device (6.9″). • Price: Likely remains the most expensive Android non-foldable. • Battery: Capacity remains 5,000mAh (Silicon-Carbon rumored to be delayed). Galaxy S26 Plus • Battery Efficiency: 4,900mAh cell + M14 display = massive endurance. • Build: Ultra-thin 7.35mm chassis. • Sweet Spot: Premium size/specs without Ultra price. • Regional Chipset: Exynos 2600 in Europe/Global (vs. Snapdragon). • Camera Gap: Lacks the Ultra’s periscope zoom & 200MP sensor. • Charging: Capped at 45W (slower than Ultra). Galaxy S26 • RAM Upgrade: Finally moves to 12GB standard. • Compact King: Extremely thin (6.9mm) and light. • Display: No longer compromised; full M14 OLED quality. • Slow Charging: Stuck at 25W wired (very slow for 2026). • Regional Chipset: Exynos 2600 in Europe/Global. • Base Storage: Likely starts at 128GB.

One of the standout improvements is the display. The S26 Ultra is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel using the latest M14 OLED material set. This upgrade allows for higher brightness—expected to reach around 3000 nits—while consuming less power. The adaptive refresh rate scales from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz, ensuring the phone feels incredibly smooth while maintaining excellent outdoor visibility even in direct sunlight.

Performance is another key focus. The Ultra model is rumored to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally, marking a continuation of the “Elite” branding introduced in late 2024. With this chip expected to deliver substantial improvements in AI processing, graphics performance, and sustained thermals, the S26 Ultra should be one of the most capable mobile devices released in 2026. Samsung is reportedly continuing to strengthen its collaboration with Qualcomm to tune the chipset specifically for Samsung’s thermal envelope and display engine.

One of the most intriguing elements of the S26 Ultra is the camera system. Samsung is retaining the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, but the company is making a very important optical adjustment: a wider f/1.4 aperture. Moving from the previous f/1.7 to f/1.4 dramatically increases light intake, improving nighttime clarity, dynamic range, and overall image sharpness. Combined with updated processing pipelines, the S26 Ultra is expected to deliver some of the most impressive low-light photography Samsung has ever achieved.

The supporting cameras are also seeing targeted upgrades. The ultrawide sensor is moving to 50MP, which should help with detail retention and reduce edge distortion. The 3× telephoto sensor is expected to be a new 12MP unit designed for cleaner mid-range zoom performance. Meanwhile, the 5× periscope is rumored to use a 50MP sensor with a wider aperture, helping stabilize long-range shots.

Battery capacity remains at 5,000mAh, though some rumors hint at a new stacked silicon-carbon battery technology that could offer better density. Charging speeds are finally being addressed, with the S26 Ultra expected to support 60W wired charging, a significant step forward from the long-standing 45W limit. Wireless charging is expected to improve to 25W and will likely take advantage of the Qi2 magnetic charging standard.

In terms of build quality, Samsung is sticking with a titanium frame but working to reduce weight. Current leaks suggest the phone will weigh around 214 grams, making it lighter than the S24 Ultra. The device will also feature a slightly larger 4mm hole-punch camera for the 12MP selfie lens, allowing for a wider 85-degree field of view.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus — The Big-Screen All-Rounder With a Battery Edge

After early speculation that Samsung might retire the Plus model in favor of a new “Edge” line, it now appears the Galaxy S26 Plus is not only returning but will play a major role in the lineup. In many ways, it is the “practical flagship”: large, powerful, battery-efficient, and less expensive than the Ultra, while still offering near-premium hardware.

The S26 Plus is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch flat LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution of 3120×1440. While the Plus model has utilized LTPO in the past, this year it benefits from the same M14 OLED materials as the Ultra, ensuring peak brightness and efficiency parity across the premium tier.

Performance varies by region. The S26 Plus will likely ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in markets like the US and China, while Europe and other regions are expected to receive Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset. Early reports suggest the Exynos 2600 will be far more competitive than previous generations, especially in AI workloads.

The camera system is designed to be reliable rather than groundbreaking. The main sensor is expected to be a 50MP ISOCELL GN3, supported by a 12MP ultrawide (though some rumors hint at a possible jump to 50MP here as well). The telephoto camera is expected to offer 3× optical zoom with either a 10MP or 12MP sensor. While the Plus won’t compete with the Ultra’s 200MP optics, it should deliver excellent daylight and low-light performance for most users.

The battery is one of the S26 Plus’s standout strengths. At a rumored 4,900mAh, it is nearly the same size as the Ultra’s battery but benefits from the efficiency gains of a flat display without the S-Pen digitizer drain. Charging speeds remain at 45W wired and 20W wireless with Qi2 support.

Design-wise, the phone is expected to be extremely thin, measuring approximately 7.35mm — thinner than previous generations and much slimmer than most large-screen Android flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S26 — The Compact Premium Flagship Gets Serious Upgrades

The standard Galaxy S26 is shaping up to be the most improved model in the entire lineup. Samsung seems determined to make the base model more compelling by giving it features that align closely with its larger siblings.

The display is one of the biggest upgrades. The S26 will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch flat LTPO AMOLED 2X panel. While the base model has supported 1–120Hz scaling since the S24, the move to M14 OLED technology this year brings a significant leap in peak brightness and energy efficiency, ensuring the compact screen is as vibrant and readable as the Ultra’s.

Performance follows the same regional split as the S26 Plus, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 used in the US/China and the Exynos 2600 used globally. Crucially, the base S26 receives a generous RAM upgrade, moving to 12GB across the board, with storage options starting at 128GB. This gives the smaller model a much more premium performance profile than previous generations, which were often limited to 8GB.

The camera system mirrors the S26 Plus entirely, which is a major win for fans of smaller phones. The main camera uses a 50MP sensor, supported by a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3× optical zoom. This consistency ensures that even the most compact S26 offers competitive photographic performance.

Despite its slim design — rumored to be around 6.9mm thick — Samsung still managed to fit a 4,300mAh battery into the chassis. This is an impressive achievement for a compact device and should give the smaller model excellent battery life when paired with the new, efficient display materials. Charging speeds remain at 25W wired and 20W wireless.

The S26 is expected to appeal to users who want a small, lightweight flagship without massive compromises. Samsung hasn’t focused on compact devices in recent years, making the S26 a rare entry in an increasingly large-phone market.

Quick Verdict: Pros & Cons by Model

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to be a polished evolution of the S-line, with smarter hardware decisions, more unified capabilities across the range, and significant improvements in display and camera performance. The S26 Ultra remains the star of the show with its f/1.4 aperture and titanium build, but the S26 and S26 Plus are becoming far more competitive and appealing in their own right.

If these leaks hold true, the 2026 flagship lineup could be one of the most well-rounded and compelling sets of premium smartphones Samsung has produced in years. We are expecting to see these new devices at a Samsung Unpacked event in early February 2026.

Please note this article is based on rumors and leaked information at the time of writing, these specifications may change before launch.



