Spotify launches video podcasts

Spotify has announced that it is launching video podcasts on its platform and there are now a range of shows ready to watch.

These work on desktop and in your mobile app you just start the podcast like normal and the video will automatically play.

Many podcast fans love watching their favorite podcasts as much as they enjoy listening to them. Through these visuals, fans can get to know their favorite podcast hosts even better, and creators can more deeply connect with their audiences. That’s why today, Spotify is unveiling the first version of our new video podcast feature with select podcasts. Now listeners in all markets where podcasts are supported will be able to listen to or watch those podcasts as the feature rolls out.

You can find out more information about the new Spotify video podcasts over at Spotify at the link below.

